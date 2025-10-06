'It was a pleasure to welcome them back' - Telford Tigers host original players as part of anniversary

The ice hockey club first launched in 1985 as has since enjoyed title-winning success in front of its loyal fanbase, as well as times of financial hardship.

The club is still going strong entertaining hundreds of supporters each weekend in the second tier of UK ice hockey and thrashed Bristol Pitbulls 9-4 on Sunday night as the generations mixed at Telford Ice Rink.

Several members of the 1985 squad, as well as director Gary Newbon who was responsible for the club's formation, took the applause of supporters and exchanged memories from the past.

Current Tigers hero Scott McKenzie warmed up in an original Tigers shirt prior to the 9-4 win over Bristol Pitbulls Pic: Ed Bowen

Some of the Telford Tigers class of 1985 rekindle memories as they meet for the club's 40th anniversary. Pic: Ed Bowen

They also mixed with the class of 2025, overseen by long-serving head coach and general manager Tom Watkins. Watkins said: "It was great to see so many of them. It was a pleasure to welcome them back to Telford.”

Tigers finished third in their first season in the British Hockey League before a first title came in 1988 under legendary Canadian player-coach Chuck Taylor as the Southern Conference champions saw off Northern winners Cleveland Bombers.