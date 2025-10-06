In-form Telford Tigers finish with a flourish to claim another victory

A 9-4 success at home to Bristol Pitbulls on a night when the club celebrated its 40th anniversary made it four wins from five outings for Tigers and left them sitting second in the early standings.

A stunning third period display was the key to victory in their latest outing as the hosts netted six times without reply after trailing 4-3.

David Thomson and Eric Henderson topped the scoring charts with two goals each, while Louie Newell, Tate Shudra, Tom Byrne, Rhodes Mitchell-King and Tyler Somerton also netted.

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins was delighted with his side's strong finish to the clash.

“That was a very good finish to the game after a very tough first and second period," said Watkins.

"I don’t think we managed the puck very well and we were guilty of fuelling Bristol’s offence and didn’t take responsibility for our assignments off the puck.

"Brad (Day) made a huge save late in the second period which kept the game within reach. I could sense a little frustration creeping into our game at times, but we started and finished the third period well.

"Special teams were once again hot with four power play goals and 100 per cent record on the penalty kill.

"We had a number of the original Telford Tigers team from 1985 here for the game and it was great to see so many of them. It was a pleasure to welcome them back to Telford.”

In their only game of the weekend, Tigers took the lead in the fifth minute when the puck broke kindly to Newell and he shot past Tommy Nappier in the Bristol goal.

But the lead lasted only 25 seconds as Bristol hit back through Bobby Ragan.

Members of the original 1985 Telford Tigers team, along with former director Gary Newbon, celebrated the 40th anniversary of Telford Tigers. Picture: Edward Bowen/ebphotography

Tigers were back in front 10 minutes later when a shot from Scott McKenzie deflected to Shudra, who saw his first attempt hit the post before he pushed the rebound over the line.

Once again Bristol hit back to level when Calum McGill netted from close range.

Tigers were not at their best in the opening two periods, but went ahead again seven minutes into the second period, Thomson continuing his excellent goalscoring form with a close range effort.

Bristol equalised again with a well-worked goal from Mason Lipsey and then, with three minutes of the period left, took the lead through Tanner Butler.

But Tigers roared back to level eight minutes into the period through Tom Byrne before taking charge.

As Bristol tired under the constant pressure, they lost their discipline. Sean Morris was called for hooking allowing Tigers a power play, and they made the extra attacker count when Patrick Brown’s shot across the goal hit Henderson’s leg and deflected into the net.

With seven minutes of the period left, Bristol gave away another penalty when Butler was called for tripping.

During the resulting power play, Jay King was called for slashing but the penalty was delayed as Tigers had possession of the puck and scored through Thomson to put the home side two goals ahead. After the goal was scored King aimed another slash at Brown’s knees and was ejected from the game.

The penalty would mean a five-minute power play and Tigers had a two-man advantage. The extra numbers once again paid off when Henderson scored his second before Mitchell-King made it 8-4. Somerton then wrapped up the scoring when he broke in on goal and buried the puck low to Nappier’s right.