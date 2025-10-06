"He looks like someone you can rely on" - Michael Appleton on goalkeeper's performance

The Shrews battled Barrow and the blustery conditions at Holker Street to grab a goalless draw.

It was a welcome first away clean sheet of the season for the club, who have the joint third worst defensive record in League Two this season.

The 21-year-old stopper was playing in just his fourth professional game and once again appeared assured between the posts.

“You need to keep clean sheets and we've done that,” reflected Appleton. “It's amazing to think the goals we’ve conceded in 11 games [20] when we’ve kept three clean sheets as well, it's crazy.

“Will played his part in that clean sheet. He had one save to make in that scramble and he did that superbly.

“The most impressive thing for me about Will at the minute is he looks so in control between the sticks.

“For such a young lad, not a lot of experience in league football, he looked very mature.

“He looks like someone you can rely on which is really important when you're on the pitch.”

Shrewsbury adapted to the elements better than Andy Whing’s hosts, who struggled to get out of their own half in the first period.

Keeper Wyll Stanway saw his clearances fly back towards him on numerous occasions before the interval.

And Appleton added: “I thought we dealt with the conditions really well second half. Will’s kicking was outstanding.

“The elements helped us a bit in the first half, we pinned them in and they couldn’t get out.

“I’m sure they had the same idea second half to do it to us, but that didn't happen and I’m pleased with that.

“There were a lot of lessons learned throughout the game.

“We passed the ball a lot shorter and didn't try to get forward too quickly.

“There were a few times we tried to switch the play too quickly and what happens? It goes out of play because of the wind.

“I said to the players at half-time it was going to make us play more, pass it shorter, take the ball off each other. That was the demand because as soon as you go into panic mode and try and play it forward it came back at you.

“I was hoping we’d shorten our game which we did in the second half and we made it look easier than it was.”