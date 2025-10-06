Enjoy the Cup, but then we knuckle down - AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks are just two points above the relegation zone following Saturday's 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde, but turn their attentions to an FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Darlington this weekend.

Boss Kevin Wilkin clearly understands the excitement the Cup generates, as well as the possible rewards, but knows that the league is the accurate measure of where his side is in their development.

He said: "The league is the most important competition that we're in, and like I say, hopefully we can go there (Darlington) and give a decent account of ourselves, but then we knuckle down to league duty thereafter.

"We need to make sure we are getting over the defeat to Fylde, learning from it and trying to move ourselves forward and players keep striving to be the best that they can be."

Remi Walker gave Telford the lead against Fylde - who entered the game on the back of an FA Cup replay defeat to Bucks' next opponents, Darlington - but it was the visitors who roared back to win 3-1.

And boss Wilkin knows his squad need to keep striving for that improvement.

"We've got lots in the group that want to be and are trying to be exactly that," he said. "We're disappointed to lose the game, I always am, but there's plenty to be hopeful about and look forward to - hopefully the lads can get over today, and we can get on the front foot next week."

Following the game against Darlington, the Bucks have a busy run of league fixtures against Scarborough Athletic, Hereford and Worksop Town.