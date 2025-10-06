Big guns dominate finals day - bowls round-up

“St Georges A completed the league and cup double by defeating Newport A in the final of the Charity Shield by 15 shots,” said John Palmer, a man of many roles in the Peter Morris Cars-sponsored league. “And in the consolation final, first division Wrockwardine Wood A survived a late scare to beat Newport D of division four by five shots.”

Chris Ball (21-5) was the best of four winners from the six games as the dominant Dragons won the main knockout trophy on the No.1 green by 15 shots, with Alan Smith (21-12) the best reply.

A 36-shot handicap advantage gave Newport D a big chance in the consolation showdown on the No.2 and it took a 21-3 card from league chairman Ian Evans to get the Wrockites home after Ray James won 21-10 for the Fishes.

Divisional champions and prize money winners were – one; St Georges A; two; Newport B; three: Edgmond A; four: Sir John Bayley D; five: Horsehay B.

Champion day for third division winners Edgmond A and skipper Ian Wright at Bylet, with John Ford doing the honours

Mid Shropshire juniors

The boom in the number of young bowlers playing in a Shropshire league this year has forced a change of approach.

A separate junior presentation is being organised by the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League, in conjunction with the Sir John Bayley Club where so many of the new under-18s have been in action.

It will be held on Sunday at the Bayley, starting with a fun competition – ahead of the launch of the club’s winter league the next night – and then a prize-giving buffet.

The details will be finalised at Tuesday night's executive meeting of the league at the Bayley Club (7.30pm), when potential rule change proposals for 2026 are on the agenda.