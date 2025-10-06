Berriew hit the goal trail in Emrys Morgan

The MMP Central Wales League side eased past Presteigne St Andrews in a one side affair.

Tommy Jones, Ed Baker and Richard Davies all bagged braces with other goals coming from Rhys Jones and Aron James.

Trewern United picked up a 1-0 win over Tywyn as they advanced to the next round, while Welshpool Town progressed on penalties following a goalless draw with Bow Street Reserves.

Nathan Hughes bagged the winning spotkick for the Lilywhites.

Rhayader Town advanced by the odd goal as they beat Llandrindod Wells Reserves 2-1 - with Thomas Price's winner coming in the 91st minute after the visitors had initially trailed in the game.

In the other games, Barmouth beat Montgomeyshire League side Llanfechian 7-1.

Elsewhere, Kerry advanced to the next round of the Central Wales FA Senior Cup with a narrow 2-1 victory over Bishops Castle Town.

Michael Humphreys fired the Newtown based side in front after just two minutes - with the visitors having won an early penalty.

It was all level at the break as Thomas Edwards found an equaliser nine minutes before half time.

The winner then came shortly after the hour mark with Finley Bellamore putting his side through to the next round.