"We are making progress" - boss Kevin Wilkin refuses to be downbeat after AFC Telford United defeat

The Bucks - who led through Remi Walker's fifth goal of the season - worked hard to limit Fylde's opportunities and arguably looked the more potent team going forward, but the Bucks could not maintain that effort for 90 minutes.

Charlie Jolley's leveller just before the hour-mark drew Fylde level and the Bucks stayed with the Coasters until substitute Jon Ustabasi's unstoppable effort from 25 yards in the 78th minute tore a point from their hands and Corey Whelan's 86th-minute goal capped the visitors' turnaround.

"You've got to try to keep everything in perspective," said Wilkin. "I understand they've had a game and a tough game and a defeat on Tuesday (Fylde's 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Darlington), which again is probably not the ideal scenario mentally for us to be playing against. They want to show a reaction, and I think they largely did.

"They've had a lot of possession pretty much throughout the game, but possession doesn't always win you football matches.

"We've largely nullified that and haven't looked in too much danger. I think Josh (Gracey) has made one save in the first half.

"We've had some sort of half-chance moments that, as I say… If we could have converted another one and started to try to take the game away from them, then clearly the outcome can potentially be a little bit different."

However, Wilkin acknowledged that the visitors had that little bit more when it mattered.

"You have to give Fylde credit," he said. "They keep going, they keep doing the right thing

"They've got players in there that have got that little bit of quality and maybe that little X-factor that I think we will have in time, but right here, right now, they are the players that are doing it.

"The luxury of being full-time and being able to train and rest at the right times is without a doubt an advantage. We take this one on the chin and we move forward to next week."

Wilkin felt that his side went about their task well, but realistically would have needed a second goal to put the Lancashire team in a difficult place.

He added: "(There's) no lack of effort, but little bits of quality that we needed to go and find to try and move the game away from Fylde at a certain time.

"Certainly, towards the end of the first half, we've had sort of half-chances. We need one of those to really go in for us.

"I'm fully respectful of Fylde, they're a terrific side, they're full-time, and you could see the brightness that they had about them and players that could come up with big moments and big goals like they neede

"It pleases me that we didn't get played through. I felt we looked really organised and we are making progress.

"It's a bit of a knockback to everybody because a lot of effort went into that ga, and you could argue the case that we could have taken something from the game, but look, it's not to be."