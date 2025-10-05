In-form Saints hit the Town as they extend lead

Saints, who have won seven games in a row in all competitions, made the most of the two other teams in the division’s top three not winning in the latest round of matches to further strengthen their position.

Craig Harrison’s in-form side are three points clear of second-placed Penybont, who head to Park Hall on Saturday, and six points above third-placed Caernarfon Town, the team they travel to face in their next game tomorrow night.

Jack Bodenham headed TNS in front in the first half against Barry before Ken Charles, Ben Clark and Isaac Jefferies found the net for the reigning champions in the second half.

“I thought we played well,” said Dan Williams, who was named man-of-the-match. "I don’t think we started too well, but then I feel like we grew into the game.

“First half, we created quite good chances, maybe unlucky to go in one up, maybe it could have been a couple more.

“But then second half we scored a couple more and they got tired, and I feel like we capitalised.”

TNS took the lead in the 20th minute as Ryan Brobbel’s inviting cross from the left was headed home by Bodenham.

They doubled their advantage early in the second half when Charles, set up by Clark, finished well.

The hosts continued to create chances and added to their lead in the 75th minute, Clark following up to score from close range after Barry goalkeeper George Ratcliffe had initially saved from Jefferies.

On loan Cardiff City forward Jefferies, who impressed as a substitute, completed the scoring eight minutes from time when he turned well before drilling a shot high into the net.

On the impact of Jefferies since joining TNS earlier this season, Williams added: “He’s been really good, refreshing. I feel like he’s done well every time he’s played and I’m sure he’s enjoying it, coming in to first-team football and scoring goals.”