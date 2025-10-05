"If we have that going forward then we can get a run of results" - Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton on Barrow draw

The Shrews snapped their three-game losing streak with a third clean sheet of the season and possibly the most satisfying.

And Appleton is desperate for his charges to back up a determined performance with a long-awaited first home win since February when they return to New Meadow at the weekend.

“We had a lot of stuff in our game in terms of determination, spirit, enthusiasm and willingness to work hard and run. If we have that going forward then we can get a run of results,” insisted Appleton. “I always felt if someone was going to go on and win the game it would be us.

“There's been a bit of frustration recently because it’s been a bit like that at times.

“It’s a clean sheet, a point and we move forward. There are some games coming up that are more than winnable.

“We know we're capable of it. We just need to make sure we turn some of those 0-0s into a 1-0. Hopefully we can do that next week and go on a run.

“I’m disappointed with a draw, 100 per cent. I thought we should have been one or two goals up at half-time.

“We had a few chances, but we should have been making the keeper work a bit better. We were a bit too anxious to put the ball in there.

“Ultimately we’ve done enough and everything you can do except score a goal. I know that's the most important thing.

“The idea is to go and back that up. We have to win [at home] at some point. We've come very close in recent weeks and months on numerous occasions.”

The 340-mile round trip was worth it in the end as the visitors picked up a precious point which could prove vital come the end of the season.

And Appleton hailed the 376 hardy supporters who made the long journey to Cumbria.

“They really got behind the team and that's great,” added Appleton. “When the six minutes went up I was positive we could still go on and win the game, but ultimately as it happened we had to defend a fair bit.

“It was the only time I felt we had to defend in that second half and the fans really got behind us.”