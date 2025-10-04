West Brom player ratings: Raft of 4s as Albion toil to poor Millwall defeat
Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances as the Baggies collapse to a dismal defeat at The Den.
Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Last updated
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Hero of Norwich unable to prevent trio of goals here. First beat him from close range and other two looked very good finishes.
Helpless: 5
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Once again looked uncomfortable and struggled in unnatural right-back role. Almost at fault with Cooper denied. Lost ball for the third.
Uncomfortable: 4
NAT PHILLIPS
A long way from his usual solid self. No lack of commitment from defending perspective but given a tough time of it by Millwall.
Struggle: 5
CHRIS MEPHAM
Like his partner was not at the races. Survived after an early booking but part of backline which lost so many battles.
Beaten: 5
CALLUM STYLES