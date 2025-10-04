West Brom 'lucky' to have Josh Maja and Aune Heggebo says keeper - as strikers set for frontman battle

Heading into the new season - Mason only had one fit centre forward with £4.7m leading the line for the first seven Championship games.

The summer signing has put in a number of impressive displays - with his performances not quite getting the goalscoring rewards they deserve.

He netted his first league goal in the recent defeat to Middlesbrough - but after starting the opening seven games, Mason recalled Maja on Wednesday night after his return to full fitness following a lengthy injury lay-off.

He underlined his qualities by scoring just 20 minutes into his return against Norwich - before coming off on the hour mark for Heggebo.

Mason now has two fully fit strikers to choose from - and hopefully in the near future that will be increased with the return of Daryl Dike.

It remains to be seen whether Maja is able to start two games in four days as Albion head to Millwall on Saturday - while Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths believes the Baggies are 'lucky' to have two 'amazing' number nines to choose from.

Aune Heggebo after netting his first goal in Albion colours (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Speaking after the midweek win against Norwich, he said: "I am delighted for Josh, we all know the qualities he has, he is a top player.

"He works so hard every day, so it was really nice for him after the disappointment of Friday.

"To come and score the winner is massive, and we are lucky to have two amazing number nines.

"(Heggebo) he is a unit, he holds the ball up, and the balance from them is fantastic.

"They are both great lads, and we are really lucky to have them."