"We need the supporters to help the team" - Vitor Pereira sends message to Wolves fans

Fans have been understandably frustrated at the start to the season, with Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League with one point after six matches.

The club's last home win in the Premier League came at the end of April and they now take on the Seagulls hoping to change their fortunes.

Pereira has called on the supporters to back his team tomorrow and give them the 'energy' to fight for a positive result.

"It's very important for us," Pereira said when asked about a loud Molineux atmosphere.