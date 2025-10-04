Steve Bull: Wolves are improving and now it's time to get back to winning ways
Wolves are improving and now it's time for a big display back at Molineux.
Plus
By Steve Bull
Published
Brighton will be a tough opponent, they are always our bogey side, but we're at home and we have the confidence behind us.
It would be lovely to have four points going into the international break.
We have no reason to be afraid and should take all the positives from the last two games into this Brighton fixture.
The Seagulls can be all or nothing - either brilliant or not the best - and I'm hoping it's the latter!