Ryan Mason does not want to see repeat of West Brom display at Millwall and pointed to lack of character and quality

The Baggies head coach said his side's blunt performance at The Den - with one tough-to-recollect shot on target - was their worst of the season and his tenure so far.

Mason said Albion were second-best in every department throughout against the Lions and did not earn the right to play any sort of football on a day where the physical hosts ran all over and bullied their visitors in the swirling wind of Storm Amy.

Big defender Jake Cooper handed the hosts a lead by the interval and Millwall, who were coming off a woeful 4-0 midweek home defeat to Coventry, struck twice in the second period through Femi Azeez's rocket and Zak Sturge's third.

Mason, whose side started the day fourth but dropped to seventh with a first away defeat of the season, admitted it was the first time he had felt his Albion side were a long way second-best.