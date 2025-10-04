Matt Maher: Can early Premier League pacesetters stay the course?

That was certainly the case last year when the teams in the top four positions - Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea - ended it in those same places, albeit in a slightly different order.

Indeed, six of last season’s top seven were in that part of the table at this point 12 months ago, with Villa in fifth and Newcastle seventh. Nottingham Forest were the only ones out of the picture and even they were in the top-10.

It makes you wonder whether this season’s early insurgents into the top-six cannot stay the course?

Crystal Palace’s third-placed position is perhaps not surprising considering their form over the second half of last term, which led them to a first-ever major trophy. The star of head coach Oliver Glasner continues to rise.