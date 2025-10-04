Castlefields are Wrekin Cup kings - bowls round-up

Two close six-a-side ties ended with the Shrewsbury giants raising the Wrekin Cup on finals day at Bylet by beating Woore in showdown split over both greens at the Bridgnorth venue.

The North Shropshire villagers took the spoils on the No.2 by seven shots with Derek Wright their 21-13 best.

But Fields skipper Barry Keep was not to be denied and his 21-9 card secured a two shot win (98-96) and the silverware.

It took a 21-5 best semi-final card from Glyn Herbert to give the Shrewsbury giants victory over Mid Shropshire champions St Georges after the tie finished 96-all on aggregate, while Woore eased past Byet by seven chalks.

A smiling Wrockwardine Wood skipper John Clarke receives the consolation shield from county president Simon Fullard

The consolation knockout was won for the second year running by Wrockwardine Wood thanks to an 18-shot victory over Pontesbury at Prees.

Allan Gaut starred with a 21-12 win on a day when the Wrockites beat Charlton in the semi-finals as Sir John Bayley conceded their place in the last four.

Tanners League mixed doubles

It took a whole week to get there but Lee Walmsley and Charleigh Butler finally got their hands on the Tanners Shropshire League’s mixed doubles title.

The Prince of Wales Hotel bowlers lifted the Frank and Mabel Edwards Trophy seven days after the competition had commenced on their home green.

“Unfortunately, the rain became torrential on the original date but the semi-finals were completed,” said league comps chief Rich Jones. “Dan Wornell and Nicki Hotchkiss (Prince Hotel) won 21-9 against clubmates Ian Marshall and Claire Barker and Lee and Charleigh beat Jamie Brookes and Julie Jones (Battlefield) 21-20.

“It was not possible to play the final so this was played a week later with Lee and Charleigh playing very well to beat Dan and Nicki 21-13 – and my thanks go to Dan Morris from DJM Plumbing and Heating Services for sponsoring the competition."

Newport Open

He won the Midland Masters as a Shropshire qualifier and now Conor Chamberlain has strengthened his Salop roots by winning the £1,200 Newport Open.

The Derbyshire bowls star took the £400 first prize on Sunday by winning yet another battle with one of the Killen twins.

This time he edged out Tom Killen 21-20 in a top quality final, the Wrockwardine Wood man having pipped Chamberlain to win the British Parks Senior Merit recently.

“In the semi-finals both players won to 14 - Conor beat Phil Jones while Tom defeated his Wrockwardine Wood team-mate Josh Cotton,” said promoter Rob Burroughs, who filled 53 of the 64 places available in a comp backed by Molson Coors.