Woore bidding to take Horsehay's Premier League place - bowls round-up

The two clubs lock horns in the Taylor Support Premier League play-off final at Monkmoor BC in Shrewsbury (7pm) after Market Drayton League champions Woore earned another shot at promotion.

They beat Mid Shropshire champions Sinclair by 26 shots at Shelton on Wednesday night and, despite being unable to call on Gary Beff, Andy Smith and Jan Wakefield, are determined to avoid a repeat of last year’s surprise defeat to Horsehay at Bicton.

Sinclair had two 21-11 winners in Peter Farmer and John Potter early on but Steve Rogers’s same score success over Derbyshire ace Conor Chamberlain meant Woore were all square after eight blocks.

And a clean sweep of the back four, led by a 21-10 win by Liam Jones, meant Woore – who also won the Whitchurch League on Tuesday night - had earned another crack at Premier wooden spoonists.

Tonight is also Shropshire Star Cup and President’s Cup finals night in the Whitchurch League at Newport with Adderley against Malpas Sports for the main prize and Audlem versus Chester Road for the President’s trophy.

Weekend action

All the Shropshire leagues may be done and dusted but the county’s bowlers are still out in force tomorrow.

There’s a full house of 32 pairs at the £800 Bridgewater Doubles at the Whitchurch club (9am start) while a host of top men will be heading into the Black Country.

Newly-crowned Champion of Champions Ash Wellings leads the contingent off to the one-day £2,000 George Masters in Warley, joined by Castlefields clubmates Michael Beer and Adam Jones and the likes of Greg Smith, Paul Evans and Scott Simpson.

Shropshire will also have qualifiers at the British Centenary Mixed Pairs finals at Llay Miners in Wrexham, with Dave Card Rosebowl winners Emily Cunningham and Mark Parsons to the fore.