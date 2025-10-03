Wolves v Brighton preview: Vitor Pereira confident in Wolves resurgence

The Seagulls arrive at Molineux on Sunday and find a Wolves team bottom of the Premier League and without a win, despite an improved performance and point against Spurs last time out.

Brighton have won their last four league matches at Molineux but Pereira is now seeing the signs in his squad that Wolves' first league win of the season is around the corner.

“Each day, each training session, what I see is my team working a lot, with responsibility, trying to prove that we deserve more than this," he said.

"Not only can we compete, but the training, the intensity and the aggressiveness in the training, we’ve increased the level, because this is important in this league.

“They are trying to fight for the position, but in the right way; proving, working, running, fighting and playing. This is why I'm more confident now than before, because to be confident, I need to work. I need to connect them.

"I need to put everyone on the same page, to propose a tactical idea, to propose the right mentality to compete, but I need the players with me.

“If I don't have the players with me – because they arrived late (in the window), because they went to their national teams – and after two weeks working together, in my opinion, we’ve improved. We’ve improved a lot.”

Vitor Pereira was happy to see his side progress through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton have a strong side that often cause teams plenty of problems, highlighted by their 3-1 win against Chelsea last week.

Although Pereira recognises their talent, he insists it is Wolves' time to prove they belong in the top flight.

“They have a strong team with very good players," Pereira added.

"But in this moment, it’s about us. It’s about us to improve our level, it’s about being consistent, it’s about creating. I feel we are creating now because we have had time to be together.

“Now it’s possible to see every day that the players are understanding what we are demanding; tactically, mentally and the players – who are here in this league for the first time – they are realising what this league demands from them.

"What I see on the pitch every day is a team which is committed and competing to be at its best level, but with confidence and the spirit to help.

“Of course, we'll face a strong team, with strong players, but you must look at your team and try to increase. We did a good work together, working hard, and now Sunday is time to go there, to compete and to prove ourselves.

"To prove that we are in conditions to compete with Brighton, with Tottenham, with Everton, with the other teams.”