Wolves defender out after having surgery for broken wrist

The Irish defender has had surgery and will not be available for Vitor Pereira's side against the Seagulls at Molineux.

He may also miss more games in October once the Premier League returns after the international break, with an expected lay off of a few weeks, although no official timeframe has been confirmed for the knock.

Doherty has also not been called up by Ireland for their upcoming matches.

The defender suffered the injury against Bournemouth in August but has played on with a small cast, before having surgery this week.

Toti Gomes is also a doubt to play Brighton as he is suffering with the flu, while Jorgen Strand Larsen is likely to be involved but is struggling with his comeback from an Achilles knock.