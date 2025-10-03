The academy graduate, who has been at the club since the age of eleven, has risen through the ranks - and this summer was involved in Ryan Mason's pre-season plans.

The Wales under 21 international was then thrust into the limelight as he made his first team debut in the EFL Cup clash with Derby in August.

The 20-year-old impressed and was also handed a Championship debut as a substitute in the win over Stoke - before suffering a fractured ankle while on international duty with Wales.

Williams' injury will keep him out of action until the New Year - but it seems Albion have seen enough from the highly rated youngster to hand him a new deal.

The full back, who had signed a one year contract back in the summer - has penned an extension that will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2028.

The Wales youngster insists now he has had a taste of first team action, he is determined to make a further impact when he returns from injury.

He said: "I’m buzzing, this is where I want to be and where I want to play football,” said Alex. “I’ve had a taste for it at the start of the season, going to Austria, playing in the Carabao Cup, and then getting the last 10 minutes at Stoke.

“I’ve been loving it ever since the new gaffer arrived. All you want as a young player is to be given an opportunity and when I received that, I felt ready.

Williams on action on his debut in the EFL Cup (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“I spoke to him (Ryan Mason) about the injury today and how recovery is going, him and all the staff have been so supportive. Hopefully, I’ll be back for the second half of the campaign.

“Now that I’ve got a few years ahead of me guaranteed, I can kick on. You can never rest in football and I’m going to continue working really hard.”

Williams' new deal comes after fellow youngster Ollie Bostock, who has been involved in a handful of matchday squads this season, penned a contract extension at the club.

In August, midfielder Harry Whitwell was tied down to a new two year deal before heading out on loan to Forest Green Rovers.

President and sporting director Andrew Nestor explained that the new contracts underlines Albion's commitment to developing their young players.

He said: "This new contract for Alex underlines the good work he has put in to progress through our academy, going on to earn first team minutes this season.

“We are committed to the development of our young players, and we are pleased to have Alex continue his journey with the Albion, alongside the other young players who have signed new deals with us recently. We look forward to having Alex back out training with the rest of the squad once he has fully recovered from his recent injury.”