West Brom goalkeeping hero Josh Griffiths insists 'this is just the start' as Albion look to continue impressive away form

The Baggies head into this weekend's clash at Millwall sitting fourth in the Championship table - having collected 14 points from the first eight games.

Their only defeats came courtesy of a late goal against Derby County, in a game which Albion dominated, while they were beaten on the road at Middlesbrough.

But they have picked up four victories in the first eight outings - three of them coming on the road with the latest at Norwich on Wednesday night.

And it was the Albion number one who was the hero, producing two superb late saves to preserve Albion's lead after Josh Maja put them in front.

A win at Millwall on Saturday could sent Albion into the Championship promotion spots - and Griffiths believes Albion's early season form is is 'only the start'.

He said: "We are just at the start, I'm not sure what the ceiling is.

"We're getting better every game so who knows. We have great number nines, great depth from the bench which is fantastic.

"Lets have a right go and see where we end up."

Josh Griffiths celebrates in front of the Albion fans (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Griffiths has cemented his place as Albion's number one this season - having spent a number of campaigns out on loan.

He had spells with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City, Portsmouth and most recently Bristol Rovers, before being recalled in January after the sale of Alex Palmer to Ipswich.

The shot stopper explained the Albion dressing room is the best he has been in - and believes they are only going to keep getting better as the season goes on.

He told BBC WM: "I think it is the best dressing room I have been in in terms of good, honest lads who all work hard for each other.

"We all get along, the staff included, and that is just after seven or right games, this is just the start.

"We keep getting better and we keep improving. There is plenty to work on but in terms of the group the lads are brilliant in there.

"Last Friday was a real tough one to get over, but this was a massive confidence boost.

"We hadn't won for a while since Stoke, so it is good to get that feeling back albeit the performances have not been bad, but we fell on the wrong side of results."