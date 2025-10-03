'We are feeling comfortable' - Aston Villa eye successive league wins as boss gives Emi Martinez update

Villa have won three matches on the bounce - two in the Europa League including Thursday night in Rotterdam against Feyenoord - and last weekend's home Premier League effort against Fulham.

It has started to stabilise what had been an extremely challenging start to the campaign. Emery's side have a chance to make it successive top flight victories for the first time this term against the newly-promoted Clarets, who have taken four points from their first six games but won praise for some decent performances.

"We are getting confidence, feeling stronger collectively and individually and the result (at Feyenoord) helped that," said Emery, referencing his side's 2-0 Dutch triumph.

"We are very demanding and want to be consistent in all competitions.

"In the Premier League we are under the expectation and demand to be consistent and have more points.

"The challenge of Burnley - after we beat Fulham last week - we are playing at home again and at home we are feeling comfortable, with our supporters transmitting energy to us. We will be ready."

Emery added of Scott Parker's visitors: "Burnley are playing very well, I appreciate the coach because he has been successful and have started (well) in the Premier League with the challenge to keep there for a long time like in years before. They are close to us in the bottom of the table."

Villa are waiting to discover whether goalkeeper Emi Martinez can feature against Burnley and expect to have scan results back on an injured calf by Saturday.

Martinez succumbed to the injury in the warm-up in The Netherlands and back-up keeper Marco Bizot excelled in playing his part in a clean sheet.

"He has had a scan an hour ago and I don't know exactly if he is going to be available or not as I don't know the scan result," Emery said of Martinez. "Marco Bizot did fantastically.

"The first objective I have for Sunday is 'don't relax - now is the moment we have to push more than normal'. This is a very important match."