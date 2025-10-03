"The lads have set their standards now" - The New Saints preview

Saints host Barry Town United tomorrow (2.30pm), with the South Wales club, currently fifth in the table, the last team to deny TNS victory.

The Park Hall club had to settle for a point from a goalless draw against Barry at Jenner Park on August 30.

Saints have since won six consecutive matches - five of them in the league - with head coach Harrison pleased with the efforts of his reigning champions.

Harrison said: “I believe it is 10 games without defeat in all competitions, as well as winning six on the bounce, so, yes definitely, the lads have done well, they’ve worked hard.

“We’ve still missed some opportunities to make the games a little bit more comfortable than what they’ve been, especially against Flint and against Bala, where we should have been out of sight earlier on, but they’ve done really well.

"It’s been a tough week and the lads have set their standards now, where we need to be, and we’re going to make sure we work hard as what we can and keep them standards high as what we can for the longest period of time.”

Harrison added Barry, tomorrow’s visitors to Oswestry, are "a very competitive team”, but he wants TNS to maintain the momentum which has now seen them go unbeaten since the opening day of the league season.

“We’re going into it concentrating on our own positives and how we’ve played,” said Harrison. “I think we’ve been very, very good for five or six weeks now, so we just need to keep that momentum and keep that standard of performance, and the rest should look after itself.”

