More selection headaches for Kevin Wilkin after AFC Telford United youngsters impress on return to starting 11

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin gave the two summer signings an opportunity from the go having previously favoured Dylan Allen-Hadley and Rhys Hilton as his first-choice wingers for the previous five games.

22-year-old Meddows caught the eye on his first start for the club after a tricky start to the 2025/26 campaign through injury, and played a big hand in Telford's opening goal.

Williams, 21, also made a claim for a starting spot on his return to the 11, and Wilkin praised the youngsters for their work ethic and impact during the Bucks' victory.

Jamie Meddows is mobbed by his team-mates after coming off the bench to score on his debut in August (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Both Jamie and Charlie have been itching to play, and both acquitted themselves well," Wilkin began. "We've got to find out about these players, and we've got to know that we can trust these players to go out and do a job for us.

"Dylan and Rhys came out of the side and they haven't necessarily done anything wrong, but it's a long season and there are players in our squad that are showing up well, whether that be in training or off the bench.

"I've got to broaden the way I look at using the squad a little bit and sometimes it's important to give people an opportunity to showcase what they're all about.

Charlie Williams joined the Bucks in the summer

"With his goals and assists Charlie is probably up there with anyone else compared to his minutes played, and Jamie has impressed having been unfortunate with injuries, and I knew at some stage it would be the right thing to give them an opportunity from the start.

"Dylan and Rhys have played regularly of late and both came off the bench and did really, really well on Saturday too and overall everyone put in a solid display."