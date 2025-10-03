Josh Maja wants to 'create havoc' as he admits Isaac Price excitement after goalscoring return

Maja made his first Albion start since January 4 on Wednesday - making an instant impact as he netted what turned out to be the winner at Carrow Road.

It is the first time Maja has started in the same game as Albion's number ten Price. The former Everton man arrived from Standard Liege in January - with Maja already out of action with a leg injury that kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

Asked how excited he was to link up with the creative midfielder, Maja told BBC WM: "He is a very intelligent player. We have built a good connection in training that we have had together.

"This is my first starting and as we get more minutes together I hope we will have the opportunity to create havoc for the opposition.

"I'm excited, excited to play with everyone in the squad.

"I am itching to get a run of games."

Maja celebrates with Chris Mepham and Isaac Price (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Maja was Albion's star man in the first half of last season as he raced to 12 goals after a superb run of form.

The Baggies forward struck up a partnership with winger Tom Fellows - with the pair putting together a fruitful combination in the early months of the campaign.

Since Maja last started for Albion, Fellows has departed having joined Southampton in a £10m deal back in the summer, to be replaced with Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior.

The wide man played a hand in Maja's returning goal on Wednesday night - and Maja is hopeful they can both build up an equally dangerous partnership.

He added: "He had some moments today when he was shining. As he builds his minutes and sharpness we will see a lot from him.

"I need to build a connection with him and hopefully we can put some goals and assists together."