'It is important': Former West Brom captain Kyle Bartley issues Isaac Price 'warning' ahead of international break

The £2.5m signing from Standard Liege arrived at the club in January and was a bright spark in what turned out to be a dismal end to the campaign for Albion.

In the summer he continued his goal scoring exploits on the international stage with Northern Ireland and that carried into last break - as he became the youngest player to reach ten goals for his country.

In the Championship, he began the season on fire, scoring the winner against Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the campaign - before netting a brace in the win over Wrexham.

He has started every Albion game so far this season in all competitions - and will soon go off to play a key part for Northern Ireland in their latest World Cup qualifiers.

In recent games for Albion, Price has still played a key role but has not been as influential as he was in those early outings in terms of goalscoring.

Former Albion captain Kyle Bartley, who played with the Price before retiring in the summer has underlined the quality the playmaker possesses.

But he also issued a warning to the Albion fans - and insisted they need to remember the former Everton midfielder is still a young player.

Speaking on BBC WM's Football Phone In, he said: "He's brilliant, he is a bundle of energy and probably the fittest lad I have ever played well.

"He doesn't stop running, his high intensity numbers are through the roof and he has real quality too.

"It is important the fans and the manager understand how you young he still is.

"Throughout the season he may have little dips in form and maybe it is important to give him a bit of a rest, as he features in the international games as well."