"I like him a lot" - Wolves boss impressed with summer signing's start
Vitor Pereira has been left impressed by Ladislav Krejci's start to life at Wolves following strong performances.
Wolves signed the Czech international on an initial loan deal, which will become permanent next summer, for a total package worth £26million.
He has played in several different positions and formations across midfield and defence in just four Wolves appearances and has already become a key member of the starting XI.
And the head coach is delighted with the start he has made in the Premier League.
"Krejci is a technical player, with experience, who makes good decisions with the ball with maturity," Pereira said.
"He's a player with high quality and he can help us as a midfielder and as a centre-back.
"He has experience. I knew him from Sparta Prague, he was captain of his team at 21 or 22-years-old and he's a national team player. I like him a lot.