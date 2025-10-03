"I like him a lot" - Wolves boss impressed with summer signing's start

Wolves signed the Czech international on an initial loan deal, which will become permanent next summer, for a total package worth £26million.

He has played in several different positions and formations across midfield and defence in just four Wolves appearances and has already become a key member of the starting XI.

And the head coach is delighted with the start he has made in the Premier League.

"Krejci is a technical player, with experience, who makes good decisions with the ball with maturity," Pereira said.

"He's a player with high quality and he can help us as a midfielder and as a centre-back.

"He has experience. I knew him from Sparta Prague, he was captain of his team at 21 or 22-years-old and he's a national team player. I like him a lot.