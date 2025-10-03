'He knows': Emi Buendia backed to keep making Aston Villa impact as Unai Emery wants others to chip in

The Argentinian attacker has endured a difficult couple of seasons having picked up a significant knee injury back in the summer of 2023.

Having only played a handful of games across the last two seasons - he spent time on loan at Bayer Leverkesen but this year has been thrust back into Unai Emery's plans.

And he has repaid the faith of his manager. After a difficult start to the season collectively for Villa, they have now won their last three games with Buendia netting in two of them.

His latest goal came against Feyenoord in Thursday's Europa League clash as he came off the bench to give Villa the lead.

Emery has hailed his impact since his return - and wants to see other players chipping in with key goals.

He said: "He knows how we are building a team and tactically as well he knows his position, it is clear if he is playing as a number ten or off the left or inside.

"He has the skills and the capacity to assist or even score goals, and he now has two goals in the bag.

"That is very important, we need to add players scoring goals and players as well getting confidence and minutes, and playing with the capacity and skills for our structure to try to get stronger as possible through individual performance and collective performance."



