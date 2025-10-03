Elyh Harrison earns England under-20 call despite Michael Appleton's 'firing line' decision

The teenage Manchester United prospect, 19, has endured a mixed start to life as a Football League regular with Shrewsbury's early-season struggles in League Two.

He was dropped from last weekend's starting line-up at home to MK Dons, which Shrewsbury lost 2-1, as Appleton said he was keen to take the youngster out of the firing line.

Will Brook, who had checked in from National League North outfit Leamington, was given the nod and performed solidly despite defeat. Brook, 21, was in goal for Town's sole League Two victory this season at Barnet in early September while Harrison was away on Young Lions duty.

The schedule is likely to see Harrison unavailable for Shrewsbury's home game against mid-table Cambridge United next weekend (October 11). He is in contention to return to the starting line-up at Barrow on Saturday.

England under-20 boss Ben Futcher oversees one fixture during the October break, a friendly against Switzerland at St George's Park in Burton on Friday, October 10 (1pm). Harrison, who came through the youth ranks at West Ham and Stevenage before Manchester United moved for his services in 2022, earned a second cap for the age group in September in a friendly against Italy.

Appleton said on Friday ahead of the Barrow clash: "We had a good conversation with Elyh before the game last week and said that we're pulling him out for a game or two. Because one obviously it's been a bit of an up-and-down start to his league career.

"And two sometimes it's an opportunity for him to take a step back and look and watch and observe, pick the right moment of when to take a risk and not to take a risk."