Brighton sweating on fitness of key forward for Wolves clash

The Japanese international picked up a knock during the 3-1 win at Chelsea and Brighton are now assessing the forward before the Molineux clash.

Mitoma has also not been called up by Japan for their upcoming games against Paraguay and Brazil as he aims to regain fitness.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “No, we have to see day by day if he's available or not.

“He received the knock, that's true, but he was able to play against Chelsea.”

The 28-year-old has started all six of Brighton's Premier League matches so far this season and has one goal and one assist.

Yankuba Minteh could now play on the right instead, with Ferdi Kadioglu an option to start on the left.



Brighton have also been hit with another injury blow as defender Joel Veltman has been ruled out of the Wolves game.

He is now expected to return after the international break after suffering a knock in Brighton's win over Chelsea.

Hurzeler said: “Joel Veltman has a small issue in the game against Chelsea but he will be back after the international break.

“He has a small injury on his calf. He felt it in the first half was able to continue. He had a scan.

“I'm not concerned because we have several options.”

Veltman has been playing regularly while Mats Wieffer gets back to full fitness following a knee injury.

But the Dutch defender has come off the bench in the last two league games against Chelsea and Spurs and he is now fit enough to start, meaning he is likely to come in for Veltman to face Wolves.

The Seagulls have three long-term absentees in Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), who will also not be available.