Wrockites keep hold of County Women's Cup - bowls round-up

The Telford club’s bowlers retained the Eric James Salver - but not before being given a real fight by Bowring, who so nearly marked their return to the Shrewsbury Ladies League scene with a shock success.

Trish Bradburn (21-13) was the best of Bowring’s three winners in the first four of the eight-a-side final at Shifnal, but skipper Ellis Alderson’s 21-10 reply meant Wood were only three shots adrift.

They then turned on the power with Louise Cotton’s 21-8 win helping to seal victory by 15 chalks and earn another shot at the British Ladies Club Championship.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Marg Fray (Sir John Bayley) won the league's Champion of Champions at Stockton.

Oswestry League

Ceiriog Valley have gained compensation of sorts for losing out to Chirk AAA in the Owestry Bowling League’s championship race.

Megis Phillips, Neil Kershaw, Lee Jones and Endaf Owens teamed up to give Ceiriog Valley the spoils at the main Floodlit finals night with an 11-shot victory over Division One winners Chirk at Bersham.

Whittington A and Weston Crofte were the other finalists, two days after the consolation finals night had been held at the same venue.

That title went to the Johnstown quartet of Kelly Richardson, Rhys Griffiths, Ethan Barlow and Mark Fleet as they beat Llanymynech by 12, with Llanrhaeadr and Plas Kynaston making the last four.

Bershaw will also host the 100-year-old league’s presentation evening on Friday, October 10 (7 pm), tickets costing £12 each to be reserved by email (roger_candlin@hotmail.co.uk).

British Parks

Just one team in it and just one win was North Shropshire’s return in the British Parks’ Club Team Championship.

Only Woore travelled to Sheffield in pursuit of the eight-a-side crown on Sunday and they were soon under pressure.

Andy Moss (21-14) and Wayne Rogers (21-15) won well but the Rhinos lost their opening round robin game against eventual group winners Meersbrook at Hillsborough by 15 shots.

Rogers (21-10) starred again in a 15 chalk loss to Wolstanton High Street before a consoling last game romp against Brookhill by 42 featuring 21-7 cards from Moss and Ian McDonald as Pudsey finished the day by ruling again.