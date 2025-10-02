Wolves Women column: Dan McNamara on progress on and off the pitch

It’s a real pleasure to write this first column and share some thoughts as we dive into what we hope will be a successful season for Wolves Women. I’ll be sharing my insights ahead of each home match, which take place at AFC Telford United’s SEAH Stadium.

The last few weeks since our campaign started in August have seen us go unbeaten after eight matches in league and cup, and we have really started to see the groundwork we put in over the summer come to fruition on the pitch. This is a really exciting time to be a part of Wolves Women, with several new signings joining us in pre-season and already showing why we brought them in - to help us challenge for promotion.

We are not shying away from the fact that promotion is our aim for the year, having narrowly missed out last time around. While we will do everything we can on the pitch to make it happen, there is also a lot going on behind the scenes. The club recently hired a new Media & Marketing Manager who will help enhance our brand presence and engage more effectively with our community, which we hope will lead to increased attendances at our matches. Additionally, we launched a Fan Focus group last week, which will give supporters the chance to work alongside club staff on a range of initiatives to boost supporter engagement.

A special moment came a couple of weeks ago when Sareet Binning became one of the club’s youngest ever players, making her debut just five days after her 16th birthday in our 3-1 win over Manchester United PGA. Sareet has been with us since she was eight, has represented England at under-15 level, and is making everyone at the club extremely proud of her achievements. Someone else close to an incredible achievement is Amber Hughes, who is just one goal away from a century after her 99th strike in Sunday’s cup win at Wythenshawe. Amber has been a joy to work with over the years and we all look forward to celebrating 100 with her, hopefully this weekend!

This summer has been incredible for women’s sport in our country, with the Lionesses’ astonishing Euros win and the Red Roses rugby team lifting the World Cup last Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd at Twickenham. Women’s sport has been on the rise for years, but 2025 has seen interest, particularly here at Wolves, reach new heights. We recently had nearly 300 expressions of interest for just a handful of places in our emerging talent centre for girls aged under-10 to under-14. This shows how more and more young women are inspired by England’s elite teams. There’s no better time to be involved in women’s sport, and we’d love to welcome more people to experience a match day with us at Telford.

This weekend, we have a (thankfully) rare occasion where both the men’s and women’s teams play at home on the same day and at the same time, as we take on Stoke City while the men face Brighton at Molineux. Of course, we are all hoping for six points from the two matches to make it a Super Sunday for the club. Best of luck to Vitor and the team.

If you’d like to try out a Wolves Women match day, we kick off at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are available to buy online via the club’s ticket site. We hope to see you there!