Wolves boss championing competition to find right winning formula

Following a Carabao Cup win over Everton in which he made nine changes, Pereira made just one to take on Spurs as he kept faith with those that impressed against the Toffees.

One of those positions he stuck with was between the sticks as Sam Johnstone took over from Jose Sa, and Pereira is keen to have players fighting for their position.

"In every position," Pereira said when asked about goalkeeper competition.

"More important than if we start with Sa or Sam, we must go with the true spirit of a team.

"This is the time to think about the club. I believe everybody will have a chance to play in the team.

"We have two players for each position, now with Krejci playing as a midfielder after we needed a midfielder (in the transfer window).