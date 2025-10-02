West Brom debrief: Squad boost, academy graduate's big night and Mason's irritation

Ryan Mason's men climbed to fourth in the Championship with the Norfolk success - with little time to enjoy or reflect before going again at Millwall on Saturday. Here are some considerations in the latest debrief.

Squad game

Mason had promised to use his squad this week in the busiest period of the season yet but just one change - goalscorer Josh Maja for Aune Heggebo - was forthcoming. It perhaps points to more alterations at Millwall.

Maja, of course, proved one of Albion's two heroes on a 'night of the Josh's' and his development having played an hour will prove very useful. There were signs of his link up play in attack with the impressive Sammy Iling-Junior, Isaac Price and Mikey Johnston. He and Heggebo are totally different profile of striker.

Mason's squad was needed in Norfolk. Charlie Taylor limped off at left-back - with a knock not thought to be serious - and that offered a chance for Krystian Bielik, the versatile defender, to make his debut. Alfie Gilchrist, another defensive signing, also played his first minutes.