Summer signing promises 'best version' to come in Wolves shirt

The Colombian made a £15million move from Brazilian side Fluminense in July but in eight Wolves appearances in all competitions so far he is yet to register a goal or assist.

Arias has made three Premier League starts and his most promising so far came in last week's draw at Spurs, where the forward was far more impactful, particularly in the second half.

Now, the 28-year-old is feeling more settled in English football and he believes he is getting closer to his best form.

Arias said: “I feel good. I feel better with the team, with the ideas of the coach.

"I think my best version is coming and it’s important for me.

“I think in the last week, I feel I’m playing better with my team-mates, with the league.

"It’s a different league, so I’m still working to be better, for better performances, and to help my team.

“It's different, different intensity, the duels, I think it is very different. The weather is different.

"So, for me, I know it’s normal, the adaptation to this league, to this country, the language, but I feel better and I am going the correct way.”

After plenty of quieter appearances, Arias was far more lively against Spurs and showed promising signs during the 89 minutes he was on the pitch, which resulted in a personal accolade.

He added: “I felt good. I think we played a good game.

Jhon Arias (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, we didn’t win the game and we were so close to winning, but I feel we had a good game, and this is the way for the next game and for the rest of the season.

“It was good for me, for my family. It was a special moment, my first Man of the Match is good, against Tottenham away, it’s a difficult game. So, a special moment. We want to collect more wins and to be happy here.”

Wolves sold plenty of talented players in the summer and Arias - being one of the most experienced summer signings - was hoped to have an instant impact and has since drawn criticism for his overall displays.

Vitor Pereira, however, defended the Colombian and insisted he cannot be compared to star forward Matheus Cunha.

On the pitch, Arias has had to adapt to a slightly different role, with Wolves often playing their forwards much more narrow and getting width from the wing-backs.

Arias said: “They’re different. In Brazil I played more outside, more as the winger, but for the national team I play inside, in the middle.

"For me, it’s the same, it’s good. Obviously, for me I’m more familiar outside.”

Jack Grealish of Everton is fouled by Jhon Arias (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Attentions now turn to Wolves' clash with Brighton at Molineux on Sunday, as they continue their search for their first top flight win of the season.

Wolves will be desperate to maintain their performance at Spurs and take some positivity into the international break - with huge games against Sunderland and Burnley to come - and Arias is confident that Wolves have what it takes to beat the Seagulls.

He added: “Brighton are a good team. I think it’s a very difficult game, but I think we have the chance to win the game.

"We need to win for our confidence, for our fans, for our family. So, I want to win Sunday.”