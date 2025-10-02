'Ruthless and resolute' - Shrewsbury Town's target to end winless home run

Salop have gone 14 league games at the Croud Meadow without a victory - taking just three points from a possible 42 during that time - with Appleton still waiting to celebrate a win in front of the home support.

They make the long trip north to face Barrow this weekend, but then have a chance to end that drought with back-to-back home games in Shropshire against Cambridge United and Crawley Town on October 11 and 18, respectively.

And though he feels they should have ended that desperate home run before now, Appleton outlined exactly what his side need to do.