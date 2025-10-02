The Albion academy graduate, who has risen through the ranks at the club to become the number one goalkeeper - spent the back end of last season in the starting line-up having been recalled from a loan spell in January.

He went into this season as Ryan Mason's main man - and on Wednesday in Norfolk he made arguably his biggest contribution to the campaign so far.

Two late saves helped Albion preserve their 1-0 victory and end a run of three games without a victory.

Such was the importance of his saves, Griffiths was pushed in front of the 711 travelling Albion fans after the game to take the adulation coming from the Baggies supporters.

Griffiths explained how the gesture at final whistle was led by midfielder Jayson Molumby - who the goalkeeper stated was his 'biggest critic and his biggest fan'.

He said: "Three points is huge coming off the back of Friday, which was a good performance.

Griffiths produces a top save late on at Norwich

"The irony is we haven't been as good tonight but to get three points is a nice feeling and to contribute is a really nice feeling.

"It was amazing (scenes at final whistle). It was Jayson (Molumby), he is my biggest fan and my biggest critic in the best way possible.

"He is always encouraging me and telling me he wants more from me.

"He is a brilliant player and he has helped me so much, and that."

Griffiths has had a solid campaign so far - but his displays have gone slightly under the radar, with much of that owing to Albion's defensive displays.

But when he was called upon at Carrow Road, he stood up to preserve his clean sheet and the points as Albion came in for a late barrage from the home side.

Griffiths displays the display and the manner of it 'solidifies' Albion's solid start to the campaign.

He said: "I think it has been a good start and tonight backed that up.

"I've had moments in games and if I look at matches and try to pinpoint a moment, tonight was that.

"Personally I'm happy and as a team tonight it massive solidifies our good start, with another massive game coming on Saturday."