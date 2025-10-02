'I hope': Josh Maja aiming for more as West Brom marksman rediscovers goal 'rush' after scoring return

Having picked up a lower leg injury in January - he did not feature for Albion for the rest of the campaign and continued to spend pre-season working his way back to fitness.

As the season kicked off, Maja, Albion's top goalscorer last season despite not playing after January 4, edged closer to a return to first team action.

And as the weeks have gone on, his game time from the bench has increased while Aune Heggebo has been leading the line for Albion.

However, nine months after that last start he was recalled on Wednesday night and started where he left off as he bagged the winner for his side in a hard fought victory Carrow Road.

The Baggies goalscorer has had to bide his time with Heggebo starting the campaign in form - but he was delighted to return and feel that 'rush' once again.

Speaking to BBC WM, he said: "Yeah it was amazing to be in the starting line-up. I've been looking forward to it and I have to thank the gaffer for the opportunity to play.

"I enjoyed myself but obviously getting the win is the most important thing and we can push on from here.

"I hope to keep scoring goals for the team. It is hard to explain, it definitely came with a rush and that is something I have felt a few times in last season.

"Obviously we've started the season quite well and I've been coming off the back of an injury and I didn't have a pre-season which didn't help.

"At the same time my job is to train well and be ready when I can and the staff have been amazing to get me as ready as possible.

"It is perfect timing to come and score and win the game."

Maja netted just 20 minutes into his return to the starting lineup

The win was Albion's first in for three games - with a draw against Leicester City coming on the back of a two defeats against Derby and Middlesbrough.

Albion had to dig in at Carrow Road with Maja's goal one of only two clear cut efforts they had on the night - while Norwich missed a number of opportunities.

Maja added: "The win is a massive show of confidence for the team, it is not easy to win, especially away from home.

"After suffering in some moments we showed a lot of character."