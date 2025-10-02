How is Caleb Taylor getting on and will £2.5m West Brom academy graduate feature for Millwall on Saturday

The Albion academy graduate was highly rated at the club after a string of successful loan moves.

He featured and scored for Albion in the FA Cup back in January - and looked likely to be involved with the first team squad this season following the arrival of Ryan Mason.

He started and impressed for Albion in the EFL Cup defeat against Derby - but late in the transfer window he completed a £2.5m move to The Den - with the London club having long held an interest in Taylor.

Just after making the switch to The Den, Taylor started for Millwall for the first time in a 1-1 draw with Premier League Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup - before the Lions bowed out on spot kicks.

According to reports, he put in a highly impressive display at the back, marking Palace key man Romain Esse out of the game.

However, in the league it has been a different matter. He is yet to pick up a start and has featured twice from the bench, with the last coming back on September 22.

Taylor and Millwall are getting ready to face the defender's former club in Albion on Saturday - as they make the trip down to The Den.

Taylor scored in the FA Cup at Premier League Bournemouth last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The game comes on the back of Alex Neil's side being thumped 4-0 against Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

After the game he was asked whether he was considering bringing Taylor into the side after a bad result in midweek.

So far this season, he has opted to play a right back at centre back, with Frenchman Tristan Crama featuring alongside long serving Jake Cooper.

And judging from his answers, it looks unlikely he will opt to bring in Taylor against his former club on Saturday.

Neil told the Southwark Press: "Tristan Crama, so far this season, has been our player of the season in my view, hence the reason why he’s in the team,” Neil said.

“The guy next to [Jake] Cooper has been mobile, can take care of that whole side. We push our right-back up really high, and I think that Tristan and Japhet are perfect for that role [alongside Cooper].

“So that’s why I’ve plumped for Tristan Crama to be there. Has it affected us in terms of Tristan playing right-back? Yeah, but I’ve got to try and find what I believe the best partnership is.”