Aston Villa sign 'highly rated midfielder' from Ivorian club that produced Premier League title winning brothers Yaya and Kolo Toure

Mohamed Kone spent a number of weeks with Villa earlier this summer and has already been featuring for the club's under 21 side since the start of the campaign.

The youngster is a product of the Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, having come through the club's MimoSifcom Academy, which has produced the likes of the Toure brothers - as well as other top talents who have gone on to have careers in Europe in recent years.

An under 20 and under 23 international for Ivory Coast - Kone became part of the Nigerian side's first team at the age of just 17.

He has already made an impact at Villa - having recently netted in the under 21 sides Vertu Trophy clash with Peterborough United.

Confirming his signing on Wednesday - Villa said in a statement that the arrival of Kone will also see the Ivorian club invited to play matches in the UK and in Cairo, as part of Villa's relationship with their partner club ZED FC.

Villa said: "Mohamed’s move to Villa is a symbol of the close relationship between Aston Villa and ASEC and signals the start of a productive relationship.

"As part of this ongoing relationship, the Club have also invited ASEC to play matches in the UK as well as to Cairo for tournaments at our partner club, ZED FC."