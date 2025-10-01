Mason indicated at his Tuesday press conference that he will been to use his full squad as Albion head to Norwich - before a trip to the capital to take on Millwall.

However, he has opted for just the one change at Carrow Road and it is a big one.

The Albion boss has handed a first start of the season to Josh Maja - and a first start since he picked up an injury back in January.

He last played on January 4 at Swansea City - and spent the rest of the campaign out injured.

He has been edging closer to a start with lengthier cameos - and came off the bench in the latter stages against Leicester City on Friday.

He passed up a big late chance to win the game for Albion - but Mason has seen enough from his cameos to hand him a recall.

But it comes at the expense of £4.7m summer signing Aune Heggebo, who despite impressing with his performances has not got the goals his displays have merited.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Molumby, Mowatt; Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston; Maja.

Subs: Wildsmith, Styles, Bielik, Gilchrist, Collyer, Diakite, Wallace, Bostock, Heggebo

