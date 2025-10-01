Shifnal on top after a perfect start - Shropshire women's football round-up

Shifnal are setting the early-season pace thanks to three wins from three matches - their third coming in a 5-1 triumph over Coundon Court.

Abbie Baldwin, Rebecca-lee Bown, Tayler Davies and Maisie-Mae Docherty (two) were on target for Shifnal, who host pointless Leek Town on Sunday (2pm).

Shrewsbury Town are also unbeaten in the West Midlands Premier after Katie Doster's 64th-minute strike saw them to a 1-0 triumph at Hednesford Town.

Salop have seven points from three games and now turn their attentions to the Women's FA Cup third qualifying round on Sunday (2pm), when they travel to Kidderminster Harriers, who play a division higher in National One Midlands.

Should they overcome Harriers to reach the first round proper, they will be joined in the competition by National League Premier Division sides such as Wolves, West Brom and Stoke City.

Telford Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Lichfield City in West Midlands One North, despite Abby White getting on the scoresheet.

Town visit Chasetown on Sunday (2pm), while AFC Telford United are back in action at Newcastle Town.

The New Saints' up-and-down campaign continued in the Adran Welsh Premier League as they lost 3-1 at Briton Ferry.

Caitlin Chapman cancelled out Ashley Griffiths' opener, but Maia Owen and Grace Evans sealed the three points for Ferry.

TNS - whose two wins this season have come against the top two, Cardiff City and Wrexham - host rock-bottom Pontypridd United on Sunday (2pm).

Allscott Heath edged out Port Vale Reserves 4-3 in the opening round of the Staffordshire League Cup, with Ellie Rae (two) and Lauren Hamer firing them into a 3-1 lead at half-time before Chloe White sealed their progression nine minutes from time.

Worthern Juniors moved to the top of the Shropshire League Premier Division with an 8-1 triumph over Wrekin Juniors.

Millie Booth (two), Aimee Gough (two), Katie Anderson, Alicia Llewellyn-Bell, Frankie Breeze and Daisy Smales were on target for unbeaten Worthern.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United won 6-0 at Newport thanks to Ellie Berridge (two), Kaitlin Brookes, Alisa Carrington, Aimee Jenkins and Ellie McNamara, while Emily Ratcliffe's double was added to by Rebecca Williams in Broseley's 3-0 win at Prees United.

There were also 3-1 wins for Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Dawley Town - over Albrighton and Shropshire Lions, respectively.

Katie White, Emily Laker and Molly Peach scored for Up & Comers, while Kacey Robinson, Rose Parrish and Rachel Davies got the Dawley goals.