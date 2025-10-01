Liam Keen comment: Brave team selection, an underappreciated Wolves player and huge few weeks to come

A pragmatic first half was followed by an impressive second in which Wolves controlled the game in London, managed the occasion well and deserved to get over the line.

The late equaliser will be a blow to Vitor Pereira's team, but they need to take confidence if they are to get out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Team selection

Pereira has made changes to his team every week in an effort to find a winning formula that sticks and following the Carabao Cup win over Everton, he made just one change to take on Spurs.

The head coach rewarded the players that came in and beat the Toffees - in a game he made nine changes for - and it was a brave team selection.

Not only was Pereira willing to drop Jose Sa, Emmanuel Agbadou and captain Toti Gomes, among others, but he was prepared to show faith in his full squad and that could be useful further down the line.

Many of those decisions came off, too. Sam Johnstone did well in goal again, Matt Doherty was solid enough before coming off at half-time, while Santi Bueno was excellent and got a deserved goal.

Pereira also got some use out of his substitutions, with Jackson Tchathoua and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde doing well in particular.