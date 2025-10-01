"I'm over the moon for Santi" - Wolves defender praised for professional outlook

The centre-back, who joined Wolves in the summer of 2023, has struggled to hold down a consistent place in the first team in the Premier League.

But recent strong performances have been rewarded with starts and his first goal for the club, as he put Wolves ahead at Spurs before their late equaliser.

Team-mate H.Bueno was delighted for his fellow defender, who he says has remained consistent behind the scenes waiting for his chance.

"I'm over the moon for Santi, he's such a great lad," H.Bueno said.

"He's one of the players that always keep the standards high in training and gives 100 per cent, it doesn't matter the situation.

"He showed that quality and the goal is like a gift for all his work, but apart from the goal I want to highlight his game.