Fan column: Wolves must build from a positive performance and gain momentum against Brighton

That awful zero tally has disappeared and maybe this is the first brick in the edifice of progress.

Certainly, I’ve heard numerous fans identifying the Everton and Spurs games as potential turning points, but there will need to be more substantial evidence before supposition is transferred into reality.

I remember the corresponding fixture against Tottenham last December. Pereira just appointed and buoyed by two initial wins over Leicester and Manchester United saw a battling Wolves grab a point with Strand Larsen’s late equaliser. Onwards and Upwards? Not quite; January saw us lose all four league matches, conceding 11 and scoring one.

But always during that campaign, there was the reassuring cushion of the hapless trio of Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton all below us ready to break our fall. And just for good measure, we beat all three of them later in the season to survive with plenty to spare, even in the wake of our dreadful January.