Adderley add another league success - bowls round-up

The holders of the Eric Dobson team doubles knockout title repeated the fet by drubbing their B team in the final at Hodnet with all four winners, Richard Lewis & Carol Goodwin the best of them with a 21-3 romp.

Carol Goodwin of Adderley A’s aces with the Eric Dobson Trophy and Simon Fullard

At the same time and venue, Audlem B were making the most of a 12 shot handicap advantage to edge out Wem A by five chalks in the Geoff Brookes consolation final, Fred & Maureen Walley winning 21-7.

North Shropshire veterans association secretary and treasurer, Simon Fullard, presented the prizes as County President, saying: “Thanks to Hodnet for hosting - the green played well and the food was excellent.”

Wem Bowling League knockout finals

Consolation Cup winners Monkmoor A face the camera before the final

The second of the Wem Bowling League’s knockout finals takes place tonight with Monkmoor A already basking in the glow of winning the first one.

This evening’s Elizabeth Taylor Trophy sees last season’s finalists Battlefield of the Third Division face unbeaten Fourth Division champions Unison at Old Shrewsbury from 7pm.

Monmoor’s magic day was on Sunday when they won the Consolation Cup with a comfortable 44-chalk margin over final rivals Baschurch A, again at Old Shrewsbury.

They went 25 chalks up off the front four with player of the match Chris Jones 21-4 best of three winners but Baschurch skipper Rich Lawson won 21-10 to keep the lead down.

Monkmoor then won another three games in the middle before Neil Jones’s 21-9 card for the Monk wrapped up the 10-a-side clash.

Premier League play-offs

The road to redemption for Woore in the Shropshire Premier Bowling League’s play-offs starts tonight.

They face a clash with Mid Shropshire League champions Sinclair at Shelton BC in Shrewsbury (7pm) at the start of their bid to put the memory of last year’s shock play-off final defeat to Horsehay behind them.

And if they can clear that hurdle the Rhinos will again face Horsehay on Friday – this time at Monkmoor – with a place in the Premier’s 14-strong elite in 2026 at stake.

But Sinclair, with Derbyshire star Conor Chamberlain eligible to play, will fancy their chances - and if they win they will take on Telford rivals Horsehay on the bottom green at St Georges on Friday.

Tonight is also semi-finals time in the Taylor Support-sponsored league’s Pool A and B knockouts, the eight-aside ties being:

Pool A – Castlefields v Sir John Bayley at Adderley; Hanwood v Wrockwardine Wood at Wem USC. Pool B – Horsehay v Adderley at Newport No.2; Wem USC v St Georges at Newport No.1.