"There are others we could put in" - Wilkin revels in AFC Telford United's attacking options

Last season's top scorer Matty Stenson came off the bench to bag a brace in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Evesham United at the Seah Stadium.

Adan George has kept Stenson out of the team in recent weeks, while the likes of Ola Lawal and Ricardo Dinanga have also not had as much game time as they might have wanted recently.

“Adan's a little bit frustrated with his game today," said Wilkin after Saturday's Cup tie. "But he offers so much to us in the way that we play, and he's been terrific for us since he's been in.

"It's great that we've got somebody like Stenno to come in there. There are others there that we could put in.

Matty Stenson celebrates giving Telford a 3-1 lead as he fires a penalty low to the Evesham keeper's right (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Ola (Lawal) hasn't had much of a chance lately. Ricky (Dinanga) only got a couple of minutes off the bench.

"There are other good players in there, and as you saw, Rhys (Hilton) and Dylan (Allen-Hadley) get off the bench. Jamie (Meddows) and Charlie (Williams); they've had really solid games.

"They’ve just got to find that little bit of cutting edge at the top end. They are growing, learning, progressing all the time, and hopefully, that continues to be the case and keeps moving us forward.”

Meanwhile, Wilkin and his men learned yesterday afternoon that they would be on the road to one of two league rivals in the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

AFC Fylde and Darlington played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Fylde's Mill Farm on Saturday, with Darlo scrambling in a late equaliser to set up a Tuesday night replay in the North East.

The winners of that tie will host Telford on the weekend of Saturday, October 11, with the winners earning a place in the first round proper as well as £9,375 in prize money.