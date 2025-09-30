Cotterill, who arrived at Salop in November 2020, spent over two and a half years at the Croud Meadow and guided the club to their highest league position in decades, as they finished 12th in League One in 2023.

However, Cotterill departed at the end of that campaign despite their success on the pitch - and was out of work until taking over at non-league Forest Green Rovers in January 2024.

He spent a season and a half with the Gloucestershire club - and suffered play-off semi-final heartbreak as he looked to guide them back into the EFL.

He left earlier this summer - and now it has been confirmed that Cotterill has made an emotional return to Cheltenham Town, 23 years after he first departed.

The Cheltenham born ex-Salop boss turned out for the club as a player and then had a hugely successful period as manager between 1997 and 2002.

During that time Cotterill won three promotions and established them in the Football League - moving from the Southern League to League One.

They also won the FA Trophy at Wembley and he has now penned a deal until the summer of 2028 - with his former club calling on him to replace the sacked Michael Flynn and rescue them from the foot of the League Two table.

Cheltenham currently sit bottom of the table - one place below Shrewsbury, with four points from their opening ten games.

Steve Cotterill

Cotterill will face his former club Salop on Boxing Day at Whaddon Road - before he returns to the Croud Meadow for the reverse fixture in March.

His return to the EFL comes more than two years since Cotterill departed Salop in June 2023 - following their 12th placed finished.

He had arrived to help steer Salop from the drop zone - but in the first few months he was operating from his hospital bed as he faced a lengthy battle with Covid-19.

He returned to the dugout the following season - as Salop finished 18th before the 12th placed finish in his final campaign.

After much speculation Cotterill left Salop in June 2023 - with chairman Roland Wycherley stating at the time: "From time-to-time circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions.

"Unfortunately, because of confidentiality restrictions, it is not always possible to keep our supporters fully informed.

"Premature leaks and gossip only exacerbate the situation, fuelling different agendas."