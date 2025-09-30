Shifnal twice pegged back as Alport also held to a 2-2 draw - non-league round-up

Despite a battling performance, that result saw Shifnal slip to sixth in the early-season standings as they continue to impress following promotion via the Midland Premier play-offs last season.

All the goals were scored in the first half, and hosts Bootle went close as early as the first minute when Joe Woolley’s low 20-yard drive passed narrowly wide of the upright.

It was the visitors that did score first after six minutes. Lewis Jarman came in from the right and passed inside to Kev Monteiro, who was bundled off the ball, but it fell to Jack Loughran, who lashed past Tony Thompson from 20 yards.

Bootle were dangerous from set-pieces and it was from a corner that they equalised in the 22nd minute. Anthony Miley outjumped everyone to head the ball goalwards, with Sam Hughes getting the final touch.

The game continued quite evenly, before the visitors regained their lead on 39 minutes. Josh Green’s long throw caused mayhem in the home defence, allowing Roman Allen to head home.

The second equaliser came three minutes into time added on at the end of the first half, when the ball was played down the right where there were calls for offside. But the assistant's flag stayed down and the ball was crossed for Ben Hodkinson to head past Andy Wycherley.

The home side had the better chances in the second half, but Wycherley was in good form as he dealt with anything not picked up by his defenders, while Loughran skimmed the crossbar with Shifnal's best effort of the second 45.

Whitchurch Alport conceded to a late penalty as they were held 2-2 by Dudley Town in the Midland League Premier Division.

Ryan Snape's effort from the spot just beat the dive of Jack Sheward to deny Alport victory.

Matt Funge gave Dudley a 12th-minute lead, but that only lasted six minutes as Ollie Holden's superb solo effort drew things level.

Whitchurch completed the turnaround when Theo Knight's 25-yard thunderbolt cannoned into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

However, Alport could not hold on and were pegged back by Snape's spot-kick four minutes from time.

Ollie Holden scores Whitchurch Alport's first goal of the game during their 2-2 draw with Dudley Town on Saturday (Picture: Liam Pritchard)

Play-off-chasing AFC Bridgnorth are without a win in three Midland One games after going down 4-2 at home to mid-table Lutterworth Athletic.

North West Counties League Division One South action took a break for a week to make way for the first round of the Macron Cup.

Telford Town were in seventh heaven as they thrashed Wolverhampton Sporting 7-1 thanks to a brace apiece from Jack Howse and Alex Hughes, while Will Osborne, Eshan Greer and Will Evans were also on target.

Allscott Heath also advanced thanks to a brace from Steven Hole in their 2-1 victory over Alsager Town.

However, there were defeats for Haughmond, Market Drayton Town and Shawbury United.

The Mond lost 4-0 at Sandbach United, Drayton went down 3-1 at Eccleshall despite a Callum Griffiths penalty, and Shawbury lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Casuals.

Meanwhile, in the first round of the UHL Challenge Cup, Hellenic League side Ludlow Town edged past Alcester Town 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in which Woody Norman bagged both the Ludlow goals.