"It’s a dream come true" - defender's delight at first goal despite late Wolves frustration

The Uruguayan poked Wolves into the lead in London and they looked set for all three points until Joao Palhinha's 94th minute strike.

Bueno was delighted at his first Premier League goal, but was left disappointed at how Wolves were denied a crucial win.

He said: “It’s a shame, really, that we let three points slip away in the final minutes, but still, we value the point because we've been going through a rough patch, and it helps to change the direction of our work a bit.

“I'm very happy — it’s a dream come true for me. I always dreamed of scoring my first goal, and doing it against this opponent, in this stadium, was really special.

“My job was to set a screen, and I managed to block a team-mate’s shot, the ball went to the goalkeeper, then there were a few rebounds in the six-yard box, and it landed for me, and I just poked it in with the tip of my foot — so I’m happy.

“There’s a bit of a bitter taste because of the last-minute equaliser, but at least we got a point.”

Wolves have put in improved performances in the last two games as they bid to get their season back on track and Bueno has praised a mental shift from the squad.

“There was a change in attitude, a bit of talking among ourselves as well, taking responsibility for the moment we were going through," Bueno added.

“I think everyone showed their pride and responsibility, and we gave a better image of the team.

“Last week’s cup win also helped build confidence, and to start earning points, which is the most important thing.”